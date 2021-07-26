Shreyash Barot

Job Search Platform - Homepage

Job Search Platform - Homepage
Hello,

Worked on the project for job search platform.

Sharing the homepage design.
This platform helps to find a job and job listings, including job boards, associations, create a company page and career pages. This Platform allow job seekers to apply directly to jobs as well as dashboard to see the activity and manage services.

