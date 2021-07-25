Childise.id - Landing Page Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi guys,
I want to share my project with childise.id
I designed a Landing Page to redesign the brand of childise.id
Please, give me your support with like and share what do you think about the design.
Thanks guys!
If you want to do some project design with me.
Feel free to contact me!
woomakerstd@gmail.com