Eventy - Event app mobile UI

Hi Dribbblers,
Back again with another design from Riegel Groupe. This was designed within Glide, exploring ways to simplify mobile UI for an event app similar to Eventbrite.
Hope you enjoy!
Feel free to like, save, comment, and follow me!
Say hi at: lica@riegelgroupe.com