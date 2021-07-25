Lica Mishelle

Eventy - Event app mobile UI

Eventy - Event app mobile UI ticketing eventbrite no code mobile glide app
Hi Dribbblers,

Back again with another design from Riegel Groupe. This was designed within Glide, exploring ways to simplify mobile UI for an event app similar to Eventbrite.

Hope you enjoy!
Say hi at: lica@riegelgroupe.com

Posted on Jul 25, 2021
