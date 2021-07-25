Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dhananjay Garg

Find Your Panda

Dhananjay Garg
Dhananjay Garg
  • Save
Find Your Panda riding delivery food delivery finding you location delivery hero foodpanda panda motion graphics flat branding empty state ui icon design illustration
Download color palette

Pinpointing location on food delivery apps like foodpanda is a crucial part of the business. The use case is slightly similar to the ride hailing apps like GoJek or Grab or most famously, Uber. What if we start spending more time on the micro-interactions of these subtle yet crucial moments in a user's journey to make them truly aha! moments or simply unforgettables :)

Dribbble content delivery rating 4x
Rebound of
Panda Delivery Experience
By Dhananjay Garg
Dhananjay Garg
Dhananjay Garg

More by Dhananjay Garg

View profile
    • Like