NVZ || Esport team logo

Client brief -
We need an Esport team logo
Team name: NVZ, which stands for Nonchalant VillainZ
Requirements:
- The logo can be coloured but it has to work in monochrome (black on white/white on black)
- Either find a clever way to showcase the NVZ letters or have a logo icon and “Nonchalant VillainZ” text below. It’s up to you and your creativity or Create an icon that's representative of a villain or try to incorporate something that resembles a villain within the NVZ letters
- I want some original work, I know there are a lot of so-called “designers” in here that just use copied designs. If I see anything like that you will be reported
- I don’t want to see any generic logos
- The logo has to be 2D
- Clever use of Negative Space is a plus