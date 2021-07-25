Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Arpan Chandra Das

NVZ || Esport team logo

Arpan Chandra Das
Arpan Chandra Das
  • Save
NVZ || Esport team logo game logo esports logo logo
Download color palette

Client brief -
We need an Esport team logo
Team name: NVZ, which stands for Nonchalant VillainZ
Requirements:
- The logo can be coloured but it has to work in monochrome (black on white/white on black)
- Either find a clever way to showcase the NVZ letters or have a logo icon and “Nonchalant VillainZ” text below. It’s up to you and your creativity or Create an icon that's representative of a villain or try to incorporate something that resembles a villain within the NVZ letters
- I want some original work, I know there are a lot of so-called “designers” in here that just use copied designs. If I see anything like that you will be reported
- I don’t want to see any generic logos
- The logo has to be 2D
- Clever use of Negative Space is a plus

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2021
Arpan Chandra Das
Arpan Chandra Das

More by Arpan Chandra Das

View profile
    • Like