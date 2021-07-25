NVZ || Esport team logo

Client brief -

We need an Esport team logo

Team name: NVZ, which stands for Nonchalant VillainZ

Requirements:

- The logo can be coloured but it has to work in monochrome (black on white/white on black)

- Either find a clever way to showcase the NVZ letters or have a logo icon and “Nonchalant VillainZ” text below. It’s up to you and your creativity or Create an icon that's representative of a villain or try to incorporate something that resembles a villain within the NVZ letters

- I want some original work, I know there are a lot of so-called “designers” in here that just use copied designs. If I see anything like that you will be reported

- I don’t want to see any generic logos

- The logo has to be 2D

- Clever use of Negative Space is a plus