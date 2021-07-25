BLANC & ECLARE: Daily UI Challenge 012 (E-Commerce Store)

Trending designs to inspire you
#DailyUI Challenge Day 12
I re-designed BLANC & ECLARE'S website, making important actions (adding item to bag function) more accessible to users. When viewing an item, the website initially had too much information for the users to process. I condensed the information by placing the size chart under "Which size fits me?" and moving the "Add to bag" button up, so users could have easier access to it.