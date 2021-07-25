Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
BLANC & ECLARE: Daily UI Challenge 012 (E-Commerce Store)

#DailyUI Challenge Day 12

I re-designed BLANC & ECLARE'S website, making important actions (adding item to bag function) more accessible to users. When viewing an item, the website initially had too much information for the users to process. I condensed the information by placing the size chart under "Which size fits me?" and moving the "Add to bag" button up, so users could have easier access to it.

Posted on Jul 25, 2021
