Chinmoy Sarker

Jupiter - Vintage Text Effect Mockup

Chinmoy Sarker
Chinmoy Sarker
  • Save
Jupiter - Vintage Text Effect Mockup graphic design design typography text mockup text effects text effect text
Download color palette

This vintage text effect was made inside of Photoshop utilizing the smart object feature. It can easily be replaced with your own text or design and can be updated within a few clicks.

The high-res and seamless texture used here have made this unique and well-worthy.

Chinmoy Sarker
Chinmoy Sarker

More by Chinmoy Sarker

View profile
    • Like