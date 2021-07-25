Ananyo sourav Biswas

Beauty Spa Lady Goddess Mermaid Logo Design

Beauty Spa Lady Goddess Mermaid Logo Design flower clean beauty logo design logo design philippines libra crown premium luxury girl lady leaf goddess mermaid lotus herbal modern beauty logo beauty logo spa beauty
beauty spa lady goddess mermaid logo design . Our target audience is a spiritual audience who love crystals. She is female aged 26-45, premium/luxury market. The logo should embody a goddess/mermaid like face with a radiant aura. I would like a similar peaceful face. The hair to have mermaid waves and incorporate sea shells and/or together lotus flower. Lotus flower could be a crown on the top of her head for example I’m open to ideas. I’d also like to have sun rays coming out of her hair/head (the sun rays I’d like to be similar to the Philippines flag. I want her to wear Libra scale earrings. My product focus is Labrador crystals which is the crystal of dreamer, light, transformation and magic.

