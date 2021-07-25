E-Learning Platform Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey, Dribbblers!
Check out one of my recent shot. This is based on E-Learning Platform Landing Page
My Responsibilities
-user experience (UX)
- user interface (UI)
Tools used
- Figma
So, do you think this is cool?
Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.