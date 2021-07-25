Dh:pu Mathew _ _ ✍️
Indiano Global Branding

Dh:pu Mathew _ _ ✍️ for Hogoco™ | Studio
It was amazing to follow the design process from the scratch to build the brand logo of Indiano Global.

Indiano Global is catering to Aluminium, Cement, Petrochemical & Steel industries. We are giving 'Cradle to Grave' sustainable waste management solution for these sectors.

Our logo is one of the core elements of Indiano Global brand. We really value our brand identity. There are two versions of our logo which is primary and secondary. Each logo has the light and dark options.

Minimising the cost of human progress today, to leave a better world for our children tomorrow.

The company is determined to find techno-commercial use of various wastes generated by ferrous and non ferrous industries through scientific research and novel processing techniques.

