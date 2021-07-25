Maxim Smirnov

SLiM Liquid Login manager theme

SLiM Liquid Login manager theme graphic design ui
About SLiM. Slim is lightweight and easily configurable display manager. Requires minimal dependencies, which makes it attractive for use lightweight systems based on tiling window manager.

Github: https://github.com/smfliss/SLiM-Liquid-theme

Posted on Jul 25, 2021
