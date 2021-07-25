Panda Delivery Experience

Trending designs to inspire you
What if delivery rating screens were a bit more fun that the usual star ratings we see as a norm everywhere? What if it was more fun and addicting? What if it invites more taps to experience it every single time and is more playful than just something to get out of the way?