E-commerce | Home decore | Concept

Hey fellow 👋

E-commerce for home decore. The page tells a consumer about the variation of products and feedback of other buyers who like or dislike the product, also you can learn short info about the desired furniture. 🚪

What do you think about the concept?🤔

Do you like this work and want to make something similar for your landing page/ website / mobile application?

Get in touch with me - 🍀E-mail - a.boichuk.v@gmail.com