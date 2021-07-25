Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
E-commerce | Home decore | Concept

E-commerce | Home decore | Concept green lamps lamp furniture wix tilda webflow website landing e-commerce concept minimalistic blue color web design ux ui
Home decor e-commerce

Good for sale
Home decor e-commerce

Hey fellow 👋

E-commerce for home decore. The page tells a consumer about the variation of products and feedback of other buyers who like or dislike the product, also you can learn short info about the desired furniture. 🚪

What do you think about the concept?🤔

Do you like this work and want to make something similar for your landing page/ website / mobile application?
Get in touch with me - 🍀E-mail - a.boichuk.v@gmail.com

Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
