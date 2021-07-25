A Bad Dream song - Keane | Song album recreation #16

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbblers 🏀
Today, I would like to share this song album recreation.
I tried to recreate a song album, A Bad Dream song by Keane. It's the second album of my #50Days50AlbumsChallenege, and I really hope you will like this series.
I know, I still need to improve a lot, and I would love to hear out those mistakes from you guys, as it will help me improve later. 😇
Original song link: https://open.spotify.com/track/6sinw4zZPdNS2ftU1QfTyK?si=b299fb79d6214bcd
Got a project in mind? Let's collaborate! 💪
📬 Email me at hazrakoustav12@gmail.com
I am sharing a lot of beautiful stuffs on my Instagram and Twitter. Go check them out 👇
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/re_creat0r/
📌 Twitter: https://twitter.com/KoustavHazra2