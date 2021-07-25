Trending designs to inspire you
INDICE™ MODERN GRADIENT LOGO
- Golden Ratio Used
- Gradient
- Figma as software
Wait a minute! Do you need this type of logo, hire me now.
Mail: mdabrarzahinantor2005@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +880 1849696486
Still doubting? Watch my behance account. And yeah,
Give any kind of advise and feedback to improve my journey
of designing :)