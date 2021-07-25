Minflix - Video streaming mobile app UI

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Dribbblers,
Back again with another design from Riegel Groupe. This was designed within Glide, exploring ways to simplify mobile UI for a video streaming app similar to Netflix, Hulu, etc.
Hope you enjoy!
Say hi at: lica@riegelgroupe.com