Minflix - Video streaming mobile app UI

Minflix - Video streaming mobile app UI hulu netflix mobile design no code app glide
Hi Dribbblers,

Back again with another design from Riegel Groupe. This was designed within Glide, exploring ways to simplify mobile UI for a video streaming app similar to Netflix, Hulu, etc.

Hope you enjoy!
Say hi at: lica@riegelgroupe.com

Posted on Jul 25, 2021
Lica Mishelle

    • Like