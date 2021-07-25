Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Casper van Bruggen

Brighton and Hove Albion custom shirtdesign

Brighton and Hove Albion custom shirtdesign graphics photoshop premier league branding graphic design design soccer football
Custom t-shirt made for Brighton and Hove Albion fc.

Kept the original lines, which make up the identity of the club, and added a little flair.
I kept the original colors of Brighton, and added a little darker blue.

