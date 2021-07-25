Sylvie Loki Vector Art

Trending designs to inspire you
Sylvie is the new favorite. This is a #vector #Illustrator #Speedart of #Sylvie #Loki from #Marvel #Comics.
Sylvie Loki Vector Speed Art in Illustrator.
Time: About 6 hours.
Tools Used: Mouse
https://youtu.be/EtZr2QZbPlc