Sylvie Loki Vector Art

Sylvie Loki Vector Art avengers fanart character marvelcomics loki sylvieloki graphic design portrait art vector illustration art vectorart vector illustration illustration adobe illustrator
Sylvie is the new favorite. This is a #vector #Illustrator #Speedart of #Sylvie #Loki from #Marvel #Comics.
Sylvie Loki Vector Speed Art in Illustrator.
Time: About 6 hours.
Tools Used: Mouse
https://youtu.be/EtZr2QZbPlc

