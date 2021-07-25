Pink Dripping 'U' letter - The coolest template

**New** dripping projects

This is a showcase of my past project, let me know what do you think.💭

Which color would suit best with it?

If you want something like this on your project, you can order my gig

here >>https://www.fiverr.com/share/X7A10k

My Etsy shop: 15% off every Fri-Sun!!

https://www.etsy.com/shop/Thecoolesttemplate?ref=seller-platform-mcnav

New listings are coming soon :)

Follow my pins on Pinterest

https://pin.it/1YQbIKL

My portfolio:

https://www.behance.net/srykmy