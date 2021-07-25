Trending designs to inspire you
Daily UI Day 10: Social Share
I tried to practice my skills in Principal by copying this design: https://dribbble.com/shots/6967271--Daily-Design-010-Social-Share?utm_source=Clipboard_Shot&utm_campaign=oliviaricci&utm_content=%E2%9C%A8Daily%20Design%20%E2%9C%A8%20010%20Social%20Share&utm_medium=Social_Share&utm_source=Clipboard_Shot&utm_campaign=oliviaricci&utm_content=%E2%9C%A8Daily%20Design%20%E2%9C%A8%20010%20Social%20Share&utm_medium=Social_Share
After watching several tutorials, I was unable to figure out how to emulate the spinning in her design as well as the smoothness/speed of certain transitions.