Dashboard Money Management 🤑

Hello.. Fuls,
This my design exploration money management dashboard 😍
Why i make this ? Bcs I inspirated by money lover mobile application apps.
I try to design become simple dashboard
This design just to explorating, spent time in the weekend, & increase taste design!
Happy Designing!
🏀🏀🏀 See u babie