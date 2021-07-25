Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yerikho Ristian

Dashboard Money Management 🤑

Dashboard Money Management 🤑
Hello.. Fuls,
This my design exploration money management dashboard 😍
Why i make this ? Bcs I inspirated by money lover mobile application apps.
I try to design become simple dashboard

This design just to explorating, spent time in the weekend, & increase taste design!
Happy Designing!
🏀🏀🏀 See u babie

