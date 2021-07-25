Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lica Mishelle

Friender - Match maker app UI

Lica Mishelle
Lica Mishelle
  • Save
Friender - Match maker app UI app mobile dating swipe tinder ui no code glide
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers,

I designed this using the impressive no code platform, Glide. A few CSS tweaks to make good use of the space.

Feel free to like, save, comment, and follow me!
Stay in touch, and Have a nice day!

Say hi at: lica@riegelgroupe.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2021
Lica Mishelle
Lica Mishelle

More by Lica Mishelle

View profile
    • Like