Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Impossible Type is a font inspired by the Escher's drawings of impossible objects. Each letter is an isometric projection, following the Escher's style of constructing impossible shapes.
Check out the full project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/124111459/Impossible-Type