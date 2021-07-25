Trending designs to inspire you
Logo design for ShapeIt Fitness. It's a fitness club, they required a creative, unique, modern and a professional logo!
Checkout the full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/124068477/ShapeIt-Fitness-Logo-design
Are you looking for a logo designer? I'm available for freelance work, message or email me for inquiries:
Email: skdznin@gmail.com
Hire me via:
• Fiverr: https://bit.ly/3vUy83o
• Upwork: https://bit.ly/3qmjOzx
THANK YOU :)