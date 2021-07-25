Siva Sakthi Pandian S

User Authentication

When a user login into a new device showing alerts. So that user feels securely logged in.
The user should feel that he is securely logged in by showing information like device, location, date and time, who is approving logging in and also providing the OTP verification to registered mobile users. If the user accepts/approves the new sign-in device request then only able to login in to the application.

Posted on Jul 25, 2021
