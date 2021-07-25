Trending designs to inspire you
The Best Kept Secret festival is a three-day music festival held inside the Safaripark Beekse Bergen, within the village of Hilvarenbeek in the south of the Netherlands, since 2013.
This is a cover for my old student project --> https://www.behance.net/gallery/85240949/BEST-KEPT-SECRET-FESTIVAL