Alaa chouachnia
LTCdesign, Inc

Kedles

Alaa chouachnia
LTCdesign, Inc
Alaa chouachnia for LTCdesign, Inc
Hire Us
  • Save
Kedles k letter k logo tech company luxury band startup logo logo design agency logo designer connect network logo design ecommerce logo top designer tech logo minimal brand logo branding agency branding app logo abstract logo
Kedles k letter k logo tech company luxury band startup logo logo design agency logo designer connect network logo design ecommerce logo top designer tech logo minimal brand logo branding agency branding app logo abstract logo
Download color palette
  1. Kedles7.png
  2. Kedles8.png

Hello guys!✌️

Kedles is committed to improving how people present, collaborate, and interact with the devices they use every day through the use of cutting-edge and easy-to-use software.
Let me know what you think
_____________________

Download Free ebook 📘: 5 Common Mistakes Business Owners Do While Hiring A Logo Designer

More about us on www.LTCdesign.co
Follow us on | Instagram

LTCdesign, Inc
LTCdesign, Inc
We Create Logos & Brand Identities
Hire Us

More by LTCdesign, Inc

View profile
    • Like