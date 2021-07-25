Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
ConnectBook web ux ui
ConnectBooks is the only 100% accurate way to. Automate your accounting. Track your inventory in real time. Get sales and profit calculations done for you ...

* Automate your accounting
* Track your inventory in real time
* Get sales and profit calculations done for you daily

A simple, elegant solution for third party ecommerce sellers on Amazon, eBay, and Walmart:

Gives instant clarity of profitability.
Ensures inventory gets accurately removed from stock upon actual sale of the product.
Saves on average, 9 hours of employee time per month by automating, simplifying, and automatically reconciling goods sold on your Amazon dashboard with your QuickBooks software.
A one-stop-shop that covers all your inventory, bookkeeping, and e-commerce reporting needs.
Optimize your future sales and ensure you order the right inventory at just the right time.

https://www.connectbooks.com/

Posted on Jul 25, 2021
