Adi Bivaga

Demon Slayer - Service Finder Mobile App

Adi Bivaga
Adi Bivaga
Hire Me
  • Save
Demon Slayer - Service Finder Mobile App character profile hashira dark clean inspiration animation illustration graphic design demon slayer film movie anime search finder help service mobile app ux ui
Download color palette

Hi 🙋‍♂

Just exploring this service finder app inspired by "Demon Slayer" series. Will you use this kind of service? lol

Press "L" if you like it & feel free to drop the comment if ️you have some thought :)

Have something in mind?
📩 adibivaga@gmail.com

---------

Follow me
Instagram | Design Works

Adi Bivaga
Adi Bivaga
💎 Here to design delightful experience
Hire Me

More by Adi Bivaga

View profile
    • Like