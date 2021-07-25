Md Ishak Rahman

Ghost mannequin / neckjoint

Md Ishak Rahman
Md Ishak Rahman
  • Save
Ghost mannequin / neckjoint product listing color correction shadow image editing image retouching photo retouching logo mdishakrahman object remove background removal cutout image amazon photo editing mannequin symmetry ghost mannequin neck joint
Download color palette

In product photography, you don’t need to showcase the mannequin in your images. We specialize in adding up the neck joint.
Get professional neck joint service or ghost mannequin service from here: https://www.fiverr.com/share/7KbVBx

#neckjoint #productphotography #photoedit My cut out background removal services...
Cut out Images
White Off or White Background / PNG Transparent Background
Drop Shadow / Natural Shadow / Reflection Shadow
Image Masking / Hair Masking
Photo Retouching
Clipping Path
Background Removal/ background change
Retouch and object remove
https://www.fiverr.com/share/7KbVBx

Md Ishak Rahman
Md Ishak Rahman

More by Md Ishak Rahman

View profile
    • Like