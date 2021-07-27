Jordan Berndt

Editorial Design - LeBallon Magazine II

Hi guys! ✌️

Few weeks ago I published the 8th number of LeBallon Magazine - a publication about French football handcrafted by passionate redactors. The online version is available for free on Isuu.

I'm available for new projects: work@jordanberndt.com
