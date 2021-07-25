Lista CRM. Digital Business Card

Trending designs to inspire you
🔊 TURN ON THE SOUND AND ENJOY!
📽 Promo video for Lista CRM Instagram profile. Lista CRM has one of the useful features - creating a digital business card for any type of business with all the necessary information for their customers. Just add your contact information, photos and in 5 minutes you have a beautiful mini website. It will help attract new customers and increase brand awareness.
⚡️ Made with Adobe XD & Rotato
🔊 Soundtrack: Vaeros - Far away