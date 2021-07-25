Magical Moth Week Day 4 -- Death's Head Stout

Do your eyes hurt yet? 😆 For the last one, gotta finish strong -- going with the classic Death’s Head moth for the “Pursuit of Light” prompt. I first thought of Silence of the Lambs, but remembered the “Death Magnetic” album by Metallica, and wanted it to feel “magnetic”? I don’t know, my eyes hurt now 💀 was a bit inspired by @bosssdog on this one too

.

Thanks again to @sandra.staub and @kristinheldtart for this prompt, it was a blast 🤙🏼