Personal Portfolio Website Design | Light

Greetings, Dribbblers!

Here's a fresh look at the Personal Portfolio website in Light Mode.

What are your thoughts? Remember to press (L) if you enjoyed it, and feel free to leave a comment.

Check out my Dark mode version of this design.

——————————————

Please contact me if you have any fresh project ideas!

bangerakritik@gmail.com || Instagram

Please do see My Website as well.