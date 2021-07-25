Murat Alpay

.Paywet: Landing Page Hero

Murat Alpay
Murat Alpay
  • Save
.Paywet: Landing Page Hero brutalism editorial design saas fintech landing page hero homepage header product design landing page design landing page ui webflow
Download color palette

Hey there!

Payment is such an essential part of any business’s growth. Discover all the payment options you need to grow your small business on .paywet !

Be sure to share your thoughts on this style :)

Looks awesome? I think so too.

Murat Alpay
Murat Alpay

More by Murat Alpay

View profile
    • Like