Uma-United Mamas has invented a technological financial platform which connects mothers and grandmothers (mamas) in need for help with mothers and grandmothers who can provide such help (on an hourly rate). Whether you are a new mama in need for a helping hand or a rest, a stay-at-home mama searching for a way to help support the household, a career mama seeking assistance in raising her family, a retired mama with free time and a will to help other mamas while earning extra money, or any other mama who can find the platform useful.

https://www.uma.mom/