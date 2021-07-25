Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alibaba Group Logo Redesign Idea

Alibaba Group Logo Redesign Idea logo idea abstract logo logo mark new logo alibaba group reesign logo redesiggn alibaba icon identity graphic design creative design minimal logo branding
Concept : Incorporated the logo mark with an "A'' placed as a road/way in the negative space and the square shape as an abstract ''G''.

email : graphical2017@gmail.com
whatsapp : +8801911014441

