Safik Widiantoro

BRUTALISM LANDING PAGE FOR PERSONAL

Safik Widiantoro
Safik Widiantoro
  • Save
BRUTALISM LANDING PAGE FOR PERSONAL web sense music design brutalismui cv fashion resume brutalism personal branding graphic design ui
Download color palette

Brutalism design for personal fashion gallery to make your website more relatable with your fashion sense

Safik Widiantoro
Safik Widiantoro

More by Safik Widiantoro

View profile
    • Like