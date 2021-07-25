I think that only a global vaccination success will end the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide. However, while vaccines are still lacking in some places, elsewhere too many are still undecided to achieve herd immunity due to official failures or disinformation.

I think we need a global sign against disinformation, against vaccine shortages and for vaccination success. Because I couldn't find one, I made one myself.

It can be freely used by anyone to support vaccination success. It does not consist of a syringe or a virus, but it is a simple plaster in a shade of red. Because when you get vaccinated you typically get a plaster and a plaster represents healing. That's exactly what we all need right now.

I have already used the graphic myself for "The Freedom Collection" (https://superm8.de/tfc/), which was the lead story on the leading TV news for Berlin. You are creatives, so do creative things with it.

Downloads:

https://redplaster.org/

Where the graphic cannot be used, take these emojis: 🔴🩹