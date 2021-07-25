Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gali ravsky

GateWise - Apartment Gate Access

Gali ravsky
Gali ravsky
  • Save
GateWise - Apartment Gate Access app ux ui
GateWise - Apartment Gate Access app ux ui
GateWise - Apartment Gate Access app ux ui
GateWise - Apartment Gate Access app ux ui
GateWise - Apartment Gate Access app ux ui
Download color palette
  1. GateWise.jpg
  2. GateWise1.jpg
  3. GateWise4.jpg
  4. GateWise3.jpg
  5. GateWise2.jpg

All-in-one solution - for opening gates
Say goodbye to different systems, Pieces of hardware, and technology.
Gatewise is one simple-to-use system that opens gates via smartphone.

Community gates rely outdated technology that’s prone to break
Whether it’s software integration issues, hardware malfunctions, or callbox trouble with visitors, there’s always something going wrong with your gates.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2021
Gali ravsky
Gali ravsky
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Gali ravsky

View profile
    • Like