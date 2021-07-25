ONE OK ROCK - "RENEGADE" SAMURAI

Trending designs to inspire you
"I'm not afraid to tear it down and build it up again. It's not our fate we could be renegade" 🎶
..
This is my tribute to one of the greatest band in the world https://www.oneokrock.com/ 🤘. Since their single "RENEGADES" will be an ost for Ruroini Kenshin Movie, so I add "samurai's theme" to this artwork.