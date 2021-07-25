Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andi Hutagalung

ONE OK ROCK - "RENEGADE" SAMURAI

Andi Hutagalung
Andi Hutagalung
  • Save
ONE OK ROCK - "RENEGADE" SAMURAI illustration tribute renegade samurai portrait one ok rock digital painting drawing doodles doodleart doodle
Download color palette

"I'm not afraid to tear it down and build it up again. It's not our fate we could be renegade" 🎶
..
This is my tribute to one of the greatest band in the world https://www.oneokrock.com/ 🤘. Since their single "RENEGADES" will be an ost for Ruroini Kenshin Movie, so I add "samurai's theme" to this artwork.

Andi Hutagalung
Andi Hutagalung

More by Andi Hutagalung

View profile
    • Like