ONE OK ROCK - "RENEGADE" SAMURAI

"I'm not afraid to tear it down and build it up again. It's not our fate we could be renegade" 🎶

..

This is my tribute to one of the greatest band in the world https://www.oneokrock.com/ 🤘. Since their single "RENEGADES" will be an ost for Ruroini Kenshin Movie, so I add "samurai's theme" to this artwork.