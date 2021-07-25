M Syukron Nawawi

K-Means App

M Syukron Nawawi
M Syukron Nawawi
  • Save
K-Means App covid19 wudid web ui design ux ui
Download color palette

" K-Means App is an implementation Algorithm Data Mining "
______________________________________________
Instagram : UI Web Designer_MzN
Youtube : UI Web Designer_MzN
Medium : M Syukron Nawawi
Gmail : msyukronn1@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2021
M Syukron Nawawi
M Syukron Nawawi

More by M Syukron Nawawi

View profile
    • Like