Ali Arda

ZKT Type

Ali Arda
Ali Arda
  • Save
ZKT Type typography edgy logo edgy edgy style death mark logo mark logo design font lettering wordmark type logo type mark type vector logo branding
Download color palette

Decided to try out something different. So made a practice type for a friend of mine.

Let me know what you think!

Ali Arda
Ali Arda

More by Ali Arda

View profile
    • Like