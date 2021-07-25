Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gali ravsky

AlohView - HR-Tech

Gali ravsky
Gali ravsky
  • Save
AlohView - HR-Tech ux ui
AlohView - HR-Tech ux ui
AlohView - HR-Tech ux ui
AlohView - HR-Tech ux ui
AlohView - HR-Tech ux ui
Download color palette
  1. AlohaView.jpg
  2. AlohaView2.jpg
  3. AlohaView3.jpg
  4. AlohaView1.jpg
  5. AlohaView4.jpg

HR-Tech & Beyond - Intuitive, flexible, faster and with all the solutions
Analyzes, cross-references and compares all entities and data
Provides a comprehensive report and the ultimate level of accuracy
SaaS solution based on the most advanced technology

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2021
Gali ravsky
Gali ravsky
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Gali ravsky

View profile
    • Like