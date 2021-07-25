Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rifan Heyn

Web Development Platform

Rifan Heyn
Rifan Heyn
  • Save
Web Development Platform user experince user interface web website webdesign uxdesign ux uidesign ui app
Download color palette

Hey, fellow dribbblers 👋
This is a landing page designed for a web development platform.
Feel free to leave feedback in the comment section. 🙂 Press "L" if you like it. Thank you 👌

For inquiries, reach out to me at - heynrifan@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2021
Rifan Heyn
Rifan Heyn

More by Rifan Heyn

View profile
    • Like