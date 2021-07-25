Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Garuba Abdulmalik

Millow-House Listing

Garuba Abdulmalik
Garuba Abdulmalik
  • Save
Millow-House Listing figma visual home ui design product design design uiux house product graphic design ux ui
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble! I present my work.

House Listing - Website concept

I'm here with new design exploration. It's about a House Listing company. On this platform, you can search for house to rent, buy or lease.

Press key "L" to like this post. Feel free to drop a feedback on the comment section below. Thank You!

I am available for new projects
📫 Email : garubaoladimeji94@gmail.com

Garuba Abdulmalik
Garuba Abdulmalik

More by Garuba Abdulmalik

View profile
    • Like