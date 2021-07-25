Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
MySpace - Redesign

MySpace - Redesign design ui ux branding
Hello there 🙌,

Today I want to share with you guys my latest redesign exploration about MySpace. What do you think about this design?

We hope you will find it very useful and helpful.

Do not forget to comment and to like. Give us your valuable feedback, which really does mean.

Stay tuned for further shots. Show us a little love! Press "L" if you Like it.

Do you have any projects? Feel Free to contact me

I'm available for new projects:
sshathu@ymail.com📬

Have a nice day! ☀️

Posted on Jul 25, 2021
