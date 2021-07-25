Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Music App Logo Design

Music App Logo Design creative logo logo design graphic design branding logo brand identity
Volum Music: An identity design project for conceptual music app. This is unused logo design for a music application kind of brand.

Are you interested to potentially use this mark for your business? Feel free to reach out via DM.

Posted on Jul 25, 2021
