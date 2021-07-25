Habit Tracker App

🎯 Hey everyone! Hope you're doing great!

All of us have habits. Some can be harmful, while others can be beneficial to our well-being. So, for this concept, I looked into ways that we could promote healthy patterns of behavior.

One of the many things that helps in building habits is positive encouragement that reinforces a certain behavior. This is shown in the microcopy, where the user is encouraged to keep going.

Showing the amount of times that the user has already completed their daily goals and the duration of their longest streak also gives them motivation to continue their work.

Since goals are constantly changing, relative to what the user feels is acheivable for them at a given time, I decided to emphasize the edit feature next to the goals to drive home the message that these goals can be adjusted at any time.

Finally, I wanted this design to be bright and fun so as to make using this app a pleasurable experience. After all, how can we build long-term habits if the very interface of the app is de-motivating and boring?

