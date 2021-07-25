Anna Oleinik

FemTech Application Onboarding Screens

Anna Oleinik
Anna Oleinik
  • Save
FemTech Application Onboarding Screens app ios android social platform social orange pinky pink sextech mobile design papaya female femtech wellness graphic design mobile ui
Download color palette

This app is created for building a strong supportive female community of women who support each other in difficult situations, ask and answer some personal and taboo questions. Those onboarding screens represent the community rules.

Do not hesitate to tell me what you think! Leave your comments below.

Find out some more information about me on linkedin
www.linkedin.com/in/anna-oleinik

Anna Oleinik
Anna Oleinik

More by Anna Oleinik

View profile
    • Like